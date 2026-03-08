Detroit Lions Predicted to Re-Sign 6 Defenders for 2026

The Detroit Lions have several key defensive players set to hit free agency, but one insider believes many of them could ultimately remain in Detroit.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are expected to bring back six defensive players as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

While Detroit may avoid large contracts for older veterans, Birkett predicts the team will focus on retaining several affordable, versatile contributors who already understand the Lions’ defensive system.

Roy Lopez Could Return on Multi-Year Deal

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez quietly played an important role for the Lions last season.

Although he logged just 39% of Detroit’s defensive snaps, Lopez proved to be one of the team’s most reliable run defenders for much of the year.

With the free-agent defensive tackle market considered relatively thin, Birkett believes Lopez could benefit from increased demand.

Birkett’s Prediction: The Lions re-sign Lopez to a two-year contract.

Rock Ya-Sin Brings Versatility to Secondary

Defensive back Rock Ya-Sin was another valuable contributor in Detroit’s secondary during the 2025 season.

Ya-Sin offers flexibility, capable of playing both cornerback and safety, while also contributing against the run.

Though he will turn 30 before the 2026 season, Birkett notes the Lions could retain him without committing major money.

Birkett’s Prediction: Ya-Sin returns on a low-cost one-year deal.

Malcolm Rodriguez Could Get a Prove-It Deal

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez saw limited action in 2025 while returning from a torn ACL, appearing in just seven games.

Still, Rodriguez has been a dependable rotational linebacker and a valuable contributor on special teams throughout his time in Detroit.

Because the market for depth linebackers is typically modest, Birkett expects Detroit to keep him around.

Birkett’s Prediction: Rodriguez signs a one-year prove-it contract.

Grant Stuard May Earn Another Opportunity

Linebacker Grant Stuard could also return after providing strong contributions on special teams.

Stuard has expressed interest in playing a larger defensive role, and Detroit could provide that opportunity depending on how the linebacker room evolves.

Birkett’s Prediction: Stuard signs a one-year, $2 million deal with the Lions.

Two More Depth Defenders Could Return

Birkett also notes that two restricted free agents could find their way back to Detroit as well.

Linebacker Trevor Nowaske and defensive lineman Tyrus Wheat are not expected to receive tenders but could still return on one-year contracts.

If that happens, Detroit would bring back a total of six defensive contributors heading into the 2026 season.

Summary

Player Position 2025 Salary Dave Birkett’s Prediction Projected Contract Roy Lopez DT $3.5M Lions bring him back due to strong run defense and a thin DT market 2-year contract Rock Ya-Sin CB/S $1.17M Valuable secondary depth with positional versatility 1-year low-cost deal Malcolm Rodriguez LB $961,980 Returns after injury on a prove-it deal 1-year prove-it contract Grant Stuard LB $1.7M Special teams standout who could see more defensive snaps 1 year, $2 million Trevor Nowaske LB N/A (Restricted FA) Not expected to be tendered but could return 1-year deal Tyrus Wheat DL N/A (Restricted FA) Also not expected to be tendered but could return 1-year deal

The Bottom Line

The Lions may not make major splashes with their defensive free agents, but retaining several key depth players could help maintain continuity on defense.

And if Birkett’s projections are correct, Detroit could keep six familiar defenders in the building as the team continues its push toward another deep playoff run.