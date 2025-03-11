Detroit Lions Re-Sign Defensive Lineman for 2025

The Detroit Lions are bringing back one of their own for the 2025 season.

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are re-signing DT Myles Adams to a one-year deal. Adams, who is 27, played in four games with the Lions in 2024 after they signed him off the Seattle Seahawks practice Squad.

Myles Adams to Return For 2025 Season

Adams, who the Carolina Panthers originally signed as an undrafted free agent back in 2021, has played in 30 NFL games in his career. During those games, he has 34 tackles and two sacks.