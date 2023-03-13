Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions re-sign DT Isaiah Buggs to multi-year deal

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Tom Pelisseero, the Detroit Lions are re-signing DL Isaiah Buggs to a two-year, $6 million deal. One of the Lions' biggest weaknesses in 2022 was their interior defensive line, but Buggs was certainly a bright spot. Bringing him back on a 2-year deal, shows they are committed to him.

Isaiah Buggs Detroit Lions

Key Points:

  • The Lions interior defensive line struggled in 2022
  • Buggs was a bright spot for the Lions
  • The Lions have signed Buggs to a 2-year, $6 million deal

Why it Matters for Isaiah Buggs and Lions

Buggs proved to be a valuable asset to the Lions' defense in 2022, specializing in stopping the run as a nose tackle. In his 13 starts, he made 46 tackles and earned one sack. Buggs made it clear at the end of the season that he wanted to stay in Detroit, and he got his wish. This was a no-brainer move for both sides.

