Detroit Lions Re-Sign Linebacker As Free Agency Period Approaches

Buckle up, Detroit Lions fans! The 2025 NFL Free Agency period is coming fast, which means it won’t be long until the Lions roster really starts to take shape for the upcoming season.
In advance of the free agency period, the Lions have been resigning some of their own players, including Derrick Barnes, and Anthony Pittman, who recently landed new deals. On Friday, news broke that LB Ezekiel Turner has also agreed to a 1-year contract to remain in Detroit.
Ezekiel Turner Is Sticking Around
As you can see in the Instagram post below, Turner’s agents broke the news themselves on Friday.
Why it Matters
Ezekiel Turner played a crucial role on the Lions’ special teams unit during the 2024 season, despite not being signed to the active roster until November 9. In nine games with the Lions last season, he had 12 total tackles and a half sack.
