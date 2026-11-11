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Detroit Lions Re-Sign Familiar Face Prior to Germany Trip

Detroit Lions Jackson Meeks
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The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face just days before their Week 10 showdown against the New England Patriots in Germany. Detroit has re-signed Jackson Meeks to its practice squad, a move listed in Wednesday’s NFL transaction log.

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The move comes just two days after the Lions waived Meeks to make room for veteran safety Andre Cisco, whom Detroit acquired from the New York Jets ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Now, Meeks is back in the organization, giving Detroit additional offensive depth as the team prepares for the second half of the season.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Bring Back Jackson Meeks

Meeks originally joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse following the 2025 NFL Draft. The former wide receiver eventually transitioned into a hybrid tight end role, showcasing his versatility during training camp and the preseason.

His development was impressive enough that he earned a spot on Detroit’s initial 53-man roster heading into the 2026 season. According to his official NFL player statistics, Meeks has recorded one reception for eight yards during the regular season.

The Lions waived Meeks on Monday as part of the roster adjustment following the Cisco trade, a move also documented on the team’s official transaction page. His return to the practice squad allows Detroit to retain a developmental player who already understands the offense.

Lions Preparing for Germany Showdown

Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup against New England with a 6-2 record and a four-game winning streak. While Meeks’ practice squad signing is unlikely to make headlines nationally, it gives the Lions another familiar option should injuries create a need for additional offensive depth.

For Meeks, it’s another opportunity to continue developing with the organization that gave him his first NFL opportunity. And for the Lions, it’s a low-risk move to retain a player they clearly saw potential in during training camp.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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