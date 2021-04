Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have re-signed ERFA linebacker, Jason Cabinda.

Jason Cabinda (Lions) signed his exclusive-rights tender — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 6, 2021

In case you were not aware, exclusive rights contracts are 1-year contracts worth the minimum league salary based on the number of years the player has been in the league.

In 2020, Cabinda played in all 16 games for the Lions (2 starts), picking up seven tackles.