Detroit Lions re-sign LS Don Muhlbach

The tradition continues!

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach for the 2021 season.

From Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Muhlbach, the second-longest tenured player in franchise history, embarks on his 18th season with the Lions in 2021. He has appeared in 260 career games, the eighth-most a player has played with a single club in NFL history. Muhlbach’s 260 career games also tie as the ninth-most by an undrafted player and tie for the 37th-most in League history.

He originally entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M in 2004.