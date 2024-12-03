Detroit Lions Re-Sign Familiar Face In Advance of TNF Matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions have made a move ahead of their Week 14 Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers, re-signing wide receiver Maurice Alexander to their practice squad. This news was first reported by Brad Galli, who confirmed that Alexander was present at practice on Tuesday.

The Lions re-signed wide receiver and returner Maurice Alexander to the practice squad.



He was at practice on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/XkWeJXzJcO — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 3, 2024

Alexander was initially signed to the Lions' roster for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears, following an injury to starting punt returner Kalif Raymond. Now, with another pivotal divisional matchup on the horizon, the Lions have decided to bring Alexander back for their upcoming game against the Packers. The move adds depth to the team's wide receiver group and special teams unit as they continue to navigate the challenges of their injury-plagued season.