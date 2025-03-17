Detroit Lions Re-Sign Defensive End for 2025

There were questions about whether or not the Lions would bring him back for the 2025 season.

The Detroit Lions have officially decided to bring back defensive end Mitchell Agude for the upcoming 2025 season.

On Monday, the team confirmed the return of Agude, who began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. Although he didn’t make Miami’s final roster that year, Agude quickly found his way onto Detroit’s practice squad.

During the 2024 season, Agude mostly saw action on special teams, appearing in four games for the Lions. His contributions included three tackles and an impactful forced fumble.

Detroit’s decision to retain Agude suggests they see potential in him to contribute further, especially given his versatility on special teams and depth along the defensive line.