Detroit Lions Re-Sign Safety for 2025

The Detroit Lions have re-signed safety Morice Norris for the 2025 season. Norris, an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, initially impressed during training camp and has since been a steady presence on the team’s practice squad.

Norris was called up to the active roster ahead of the Lions’ NFC Championship rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. Throughout the regular season, he played in two games, contributing primarily on special teams. In the Lions' NFC Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders, Norris saw extended action, playing 22 snaps at safety.

This re-signing adds depth to the Lions' secondary as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season and work toward their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.