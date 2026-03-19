Detroit Lions Bring Back Defensive Tackles in Quiet Roster Move

The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face along the defensive line.

The team announced Thursday that it has re-signed defensive tackle Myles Adams, adding depth and continuity to a unit that continues to evolve heading into the 2026 season.

Adams Returns to Detroit

Adams, 28, spent time with the Lions during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, appearing in a rotational role along the defensive front. His familiarity with Detroit’s system and coaching staff made him a logical option to bring back as the team looks to solidify its depth.

He initially joined the Lions late in the 2024 season after being signed off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

Depth Piece Along Defensive Front

At 6-foot-2 and nearly 300 pounds, Adams provides size and versatility on the interior. While not a primary pass rusher, he has shown the ability to contribute in limited snaps, recording tackles and occasional backfield pressure throughout his career.

Over four NFL seasons, , totaling 34 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Familiarity a Key Factor

Detroit has emphasized continuity across its roster, particularly along the defensive line. Bringing Adams back gives the Lions a player who understands the system and can step in when needed.

His experience across multiple stops, including Seattle and Detroit, adds to his value as a depth option.

Looking Ahead

While Adams is unlikely to be a headline-grabbing addition, the move reflects Detroit’s ongoing focus on building a complete roster with reliable depth.

As the Lions continue shaping their defensive front this offseason, Adams will have an opportunity to compete for a role and provide valuable support in the trenches.