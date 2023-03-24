Detroit Lions re-sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions have re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld for his second season in Detroit. Sudfeld has played in six career games and completed 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He joined the Lions last year after a camp battle between David Blough and Tim Boyle resulted in both players being cut. Sudfeld brings familiarity with the Lions' offense and a veteran presence, but the Lions are still expected to add more competition to the backup quarterback room.

Key Points

Lions have re-signed backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld has played in six career games and completed 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown, and one interception

Sudfeld was added to the team after the 2022 preseason

He brings familiarity with the Lions' offense and a veteran presence

Lions are still expected to add more competition to the backup quarterback room

Big Picture: Lions re-sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The re-signing of Nate Sudfeld provides the Lions with a backup quarterback who is familiar with the offense and can provide a veteran presence in the locker room. While Sudfeld's playing time has been limited, his experience in the league will be valuable to the Lions. However, the Lions are still expected to add more competition to the backup quarterback room, which could mean drafting a quarterback or signing another veteran in free agency. This move shows that the Lions are committed to building a competitive team and improving their depth at every position.

Sudfeld By the Numbers

Sudfeld has completed 67.6% of his passes in his career

He has a 77.3 passer rating

Sudfeld has completed 67.6% of his passes in his career

He has a 77.3 passer rating

The stats provided give insight into Sudfeld's limited experience in the league. While his completion percentage is high, his overall stats are not impressive. However, his familiarity with the Lions' offense and experience in the league will be valuable to the team.

Bottom Line: Sudfeld provides depth but the Lions will likely add another QB

The Lions' re-signing of Nate Sudfeld provides them with a reliable backup quarterback who can provide veteran leadership to the team. While his playing time has been limited, Sudfeld's experience in the league will be valuable to the Lions. The move also shows that the Lions are committed to improving their depth at every position and building a competitive team. It will be interesting to see if the Lions add more competition to the backup quarterback room through the draft or free agency. Overall, the re-signing of Nate Sudfeld is a positive move for the Lions as they prepare for the upcoming season.