Detroit Lions re-sign RB Craig Reynolds

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that they have re-signed running back Craig Reynolds for the 2023 NFL season. Reynolds returns for his third season with the Lions, after appearing in nine games last season and recording 102 yards on 23 carries, with an additional 116 yards on nine receptions. Reynolds was originally an undrafted free agent out of Kutztown and joined the Washington Commanders in 2019, before being signed to the Lions in 2020.

Big Picture: Lions build on promising 2022 season

The re-signing of Reynolds is a positive move for the Lions as they continue to build on a promising 2022 season. The Lions finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record, including winning eight of their final 10 games. Reynolds played a role in that improvement, providing solid performances in limited playing time. With his return, the Lions can expect Reynolds to continue to contribute in the backfield alongside D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Craig Reynolds By the Numbers

Craig Reynolds may not be a household name, but his stats show that he can be a valuable asset for the Lions. Reynolds has proven to be an effective receiver out of the backfield, averaging 10.1 yards per reception in his career. His ability to contribute in both the running and passing game makes him a versatile option for the Lions' offense.