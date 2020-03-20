Detroit Lions re-sign S Miles Killebrew

According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed safety Miles Killebrew.

Lions agree to terms with safety Miles Killebrew:







From Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with S Miles Killebrew. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Killebrew joined the Lions as a fourth-round selection (111th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Southern Utah. He has appeared in 63 career games (four starts) and has logged 56 tackles (45 solo), six pass defenses, two interceptions and one interception returned for a touchdown. Killebrew has also contributed 37 special teams tackles (33 solo) in his career.