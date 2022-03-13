in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions re-sign special teams ace C.J. Moore

The Detroit Lions have made a decision regarding the future of safety C.J. Moore. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, they’re re-signing him to a one-year contract worth a total of $2.4 million, with $800K guaranteed.

Originally signed by the Lions out of the University of Mississippi as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, Moore has been a valuable special teams player for Detroit for the past three seasons.

A veteran of 45 career games, he appeared in all 17 for the Lions in 2021 with one interception.

