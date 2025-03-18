Detroit Lions Re-Sign TE Shane Zylstra

According to Vayner Sports, tight end Shane Zylstra has agreed to a contract with the Detroit Lions. The contract details are not known at this time.

Why it Matters

With only three tight ends currently on the roster, the Lions needed to add another body, and bringing back Zylstra, who is familiar with the offense is a great move. During the 2024 season, Zylstra did not do much on offense (1 catch for 22 yards), but he had a ton of special teams reps, which is important to the Lions when they evaluate depth players.

