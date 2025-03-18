Detroit Lions Re-Sign TE Shane Zylstra

Shane Zylstra is back for more!

According to Vayner Sports, tight end Shane Zylstra has agreed to a contract with the Detroit Lions. The contract details are not known at this time.

Why it Matters

With only three tight ends currently on the roster, the Lions needed to add another body, and bringing back Zylstra, who is familiar with the offense is a great move. During the 2024 season, Zylstra did not do much on offense (1 catch for 22 yards), but he had a ton of special teams reps, which is important to the Lions when they evaluate depth players.

By the Numbers (Career)

  • Games: 29 (3 starts)
  • Receptions: 15
  • Yards: 116
  • Touchdowns: 4
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

