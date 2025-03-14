Detroit Lions Re-Sign WR Tim Patrick

According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed veteran wide receiver, Tim Patrick. The terms of the contract have not yet been revealed, but we do know that Patrick, who was a key contributor for the Lions in 2024, will be back for the 2025 season, which is great news.

Why it Matters

During the 2024 season, Patrick played in 16 games (nine starts). During those games, he had 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, Patrick satisfies the Lions’ need for an “X” receiver on an offense that already has a wide receiver room that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Bottom Line: A Need Has Been Met

Heading into the offseason, one of the questions the Lions faced was whether or not they would be able to re-sign Tim Patrick, or if they would have to look elsewhere for an “X” receiver. Some believed the Lions would sign a free agency or wait until the 2025 NFL Draft to get their guy, but in the end, Patrick is sticking around for at least one more season.