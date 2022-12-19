Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions re-sign WR Tom Kennedy

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions waived Tom Kennedy last week
  • The Lions have re-signed Tom Kennedy

Last week, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived WR Tom Kennedy. Now, following a win over the New York Jets, the Lions have reportedly re-signed Kennedy to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. So far this season, Kennedy has played in seven games for the Lions, catching eight passes for 141 yards. In 20 career games with the Lions, he has 14 catches for 195 yards. He has not yet caught a touchdown pass in the NFL.

This week's hottest stories
Tom Kennedy Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions re-sign WR Tom Kennedy

Just after the conclusion of the 2021 season, Kennedy told reporters that he believed the Lions are trending in the right direction.

Featured Videos

I think we’ve been trending in the right directions the last few weeks,” he said. “That’s what the coaches have been saying, just get better. We might not be playing for a playoff spot or anything like that, but how good can we get, and can we keep getting better?”

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Pro Bowl Games How the Detroit Lions fared in the Pro Bowl Games fan voting
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Tom Kennedy Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions re-sign WR Tom Kennedy
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Pro Bowl Games
How the Detroit Lions fared in the Pro Bowl Games fan voting
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Red Wings Givani Smith
Detroit Red Wings make rare double trade involving RW Givani Smith
Detroit Red Wings News
Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts
BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury
NFL News
Lost your password?