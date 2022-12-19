Last week, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived WR Tom Kennedy. Now, following a win over the New York Jets, the Lions have reportedly re-signed Kennedy to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. So far this season, Kennedy has played in seven games for the Lions, catching eight passes for 141 yards. In 20 career games with the Lions, he has 14 catches for 195 yards. He has not yet caught a touchdown pass in the NFL.

This week's hottest stories

Detroit Lions re-sign WR Tom Kennedy

The #Lions are re-signing WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad after he cleared waivers today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2022

Just after the conclusion of the 2021 season, Kennedy told reporters that he believed the Lions are trending in the right direction.

Featured Videos



I think we’ve been trending in the right directions the last few weeks,” he said. “That’s what the coaches have been saying, just get better. We might not be playing for a playoff spot or anything like that, but how good can we get, and can we keep getting better?”