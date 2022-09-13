Between adding Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams in the 2022 NFL Draft and gaining quite a few supporters after their appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks, everybody was hyped up to see how the Detroit Lions would fare in 2022.

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the Lions on Sunday as they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-31.

Each week, John Breech of NFL.com gives a great for each team as a whole based on their performance in their most recent game.

Detroit Lions receive surprising grade for Week 1 loss to Eagles

Interestingly enough, Breech was very generous as he gave the Lions a B- for their performance against the Eagles.

Here is Breech’s rationale for giving the Lions a B- for their Week 1 performance.

The Lions are better than many think, especially on offense. Amon-Ra St. Brown kept his five-game streak of getting at least eight receptions and a touchdown streak and D’Andre Swift looks every bit of the running back that can get 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards this year. The Lions didn’t relent, going down 31-14 in the third quarter and eventually cutting the deficit to 38-35. Detroit’s defense had no answer for Hurts running the football early and Brown throughout the game, yet the Lions still found themselves hanging in with a division title contender. This team has a lot to look forward to and will win more games than people think.

Personally, I would have a tough time giving the Detroit Lions anything higher than a C for their Week 1 performance against the Eagles but I do agree with Breech that they are better than most people think.