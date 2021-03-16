Detroit Lions release 2 players, including a quarterback

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are clearing some cap space after re-signing Romeo Okwara, and they are planning to release QB Chase Daniel ($4.55M salary) and DT Danny Shelton ($4M in salary). Rapoport adds that the Lions had shopped Daniel over the last week.

With this move, the Lions will now be on the lookout for another quarterback as the only QBs on their roster are Jared Goff and David Blough.

