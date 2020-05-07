Detroit Lions release 2020 regular season schedule [Video]

The wait is finally over as the Detroit Lions 2020 schedule has finally been released!
Check it out.
Our 2020 schedule❗️ #OnePride pic.twitter.com/CqbSo77mqr
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 7, 2020
This is your world. Prepare to see it as never before…
Planet Lions.
Brought to you by Lions Experiences: https://t.co/qsnGRg7VJJ pic.twitter.com/7fvW7lhFye
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 7, 2020
Nation, which games are you looking forward to the most?
What is your way-too-early record prediction for the Lions?