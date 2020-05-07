41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release 2020 regular season schedule [Video]

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions 2020 schedule leak tracker: 6 games confirmed, including Thanksgiving Day

Arnold Powell - 0
We are about an hour and a half away from the official release of the 2020 Detroit Lions schedule and we have been working...
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions to host Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report, the Detroit Lions will host the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. https://twitter.com/sportsvanessa/status/1258475099704918018?s=21 Nation, are you excited about this matchup?
The wait is finally over as the Detroit Lions 2020 schedule has finally been released!

Check it out.

Nation, which games are you looking forward to the most?

What is your way-too-early record prediction for the Lions?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

