Detroit Lions release 2023 Pro Bowl Games schedule

If you are looking forward to seeing Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Frank Ragnow represent the Detroit Lions in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, you are going to have plenty of chances. Just moments ago, the Lions tweeted out the Pro Bowl Games schedule, and you will have a chance to watch Detroit's Pro Bowl players on Thursday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 5.

Thursday, February 2

Here are the Lions players who will participate on Thursday.

Frank Ragnow – Lightning Round

Jared Goff – Precision Passing

Amon-Ra St. Brown – Best Catch

Sunday, February 5

Here are the Lions players who will participate on Sunday.

Penei Sewell – Gridiron Gauntlet

Frank Ragnow – Move the Chains