Detroit Lions Release 2026 Preseason Schedule

The Detroit Lions officially released their 2026 preseason schedule on Thursday night alongside the full regular season slate.

Detroit’s exhibition lineup features matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts as the team prepares for another season with major expectations.

The Lions will open preseason play on the road against Cincinnati before returning home to face Washington in Week 2. Detroit will then wrap up preseason action with another road matchup against Indianapolis.

Game dates and kickoff times have not yet been announced.

Lions likely to prioritize health during preseason

With Detroit once again expected to contend in the NFC, it will be interesting to see how much playing time head coach Dan Campbell gives his starters during exhibition play.

In recent years, the Lions have leaned toward caution with key veterans during the preseason while still using the games to evaluate younger players battling for roster spots.

That could especially be true this year given Detroit’s demanding regular season schedule, which includes multiple primetime games, a Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears, and an international matchup in Germany.

Several roster battles expected this summer

Preseason games are rarely about the final score.

Instead, the spotlight will likely fall on Detroit’s young depth pieces, rookies, and players fighting for backup roles across the roster.

The Lions could have major training camp battles at positions like defensive line, wide receiver, offensive line depth, and the secondary heading into 2026.

And as always, preseason performances could go a long way toward shaping the final 53 man roster.