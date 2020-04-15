Detroit Lions release 3 players in advance of NFL Draft

According to the Detroit Lions, they have released three players in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The players who have been released are TE Paul Butler, WR Jonathan Duhart and LB Steve Longa.

The Lions announced today that they have released TE Paul Butler, WR Jonathan Duhart and LB Steve Longa. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 15, 2020

These cuts do not come as much of a surprise as the Lions roster would have been at capacity following the draft. Releasing some players give them room to sign undrafted rookie free agents following the conclusion of the draft.

Stay tuned, there could be more of these to come.