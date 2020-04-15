57.1 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions release 3 players in advance of NFL Draft

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to the Detroit Lions, they have released three players in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The players who have been released are TE Paul Butler, WR Jonathan Duhart and LB Steve Longa.

These cuts do not come as much of a surprise as the Lions roster would have been at capacity following the draft. Releasing some players give them room to sign undrafted rookie free agents following the conclusion of the draft.

Stay tuned, there could be more of these to come.

