For those of you who do not know, Festivus, according to Wikipedia, is a secular holiday celebrated on December 23 as an alternative to the pressures and commercialism of the Christmas season.

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a ‘A Festivus for the Rest of Us’ video.

Enjoy!

Festivus is back, go get the pole out of the crawlspace! pic.twitter.com/j5UNbn5Uh0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 24, 2021