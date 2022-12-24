Detroit Lions release Ad Libs ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas video

On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that will play a massive part in whether or not each team makes the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But just because the Lions have a big game coming up does not mean they did not have a little bit of fun this week. As you will see in the video below, the Lions’ social media team, which is AMAZING, put together a Lions’ Ad Libs video that turned out too perfect.

Detroit Lions Ad Lib ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Watch as Lions’ players were asked for certain words, which were then put into ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ poem. Of course, that poem was then read by the great Dan Miller.

As you can see, the words the Lions’ players said ended up fitting in almost perfectly into the poem!