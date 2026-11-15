The Detroit Lions have officially released their first Aidan Hutchinson injury update following a frightening incident involving the star defensive end during Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

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According to the team’s official public relations account, Hutchinson is QUESTIONABLE to return with a knee injury. The announcement came after the Lions star went down grabbing his right leg following a first-quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

The injury occurred on New England’s opening offensive possession, turning what should have been an exciting moment for Detroit into an extremely concerning scene.

Hutchinson jumped while celebrating the sack before falling to the ground in obvious discomfort. Medical personnel attended to him before he eventually walked off the field under his own power.

Although Hutchinson was noticeably limping, he did not require assistance leaving the field. He was subsequently evaluated in the medical tent before making his way to the locker room.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) waves at fans as he walks off the field after 19-9 win over Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lions Confirm Aidan Hutchinson Knee Injury

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Detroit Lions’ official public relations account released the following update:

“#Lions Injury Update: Related coverage Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Doctor Raises Serious Concerns After Video Analysis Read more → EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Knee, Questionable”

While the questionable designation leaves open the possibility that Hutchinson could return, the Lions have not provided any additional information regarding the severity of his knee injury.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury History Raises the Stakes

The situation is especially concerning given Hutchinson’s history. The former Michigan standout suffered a devastating broken leg during the 2024 season, an injury that ended his year prematurely.

Since returning, Hutchinson has reestablished himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, even setting a franchise sack-streak record earlier this season.

His importance to Detroit’s defense cannot be overstated, particularly with the Lions already dealing with multiple significant injuries.

The team entered Sunday’s matchup without several defensive contributors, including cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Kerby Joseph, who were ruled out and did not travel to Germany.

For now, the official update confirms that Hutchinson is dealing with a knee injury, but there has been no confirmed diagnosis or announcement that he will miss additional games.

Detroit will undoubtedly be hoping for the best as the Lions await further information on one of their most important defensive players.