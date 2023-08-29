Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions release Benny Snell

The Detroit Lions have less than 10 minutes to establish their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have made a decision on RB Benny Snell. Fowler reported just moments ago that Snell is being released. Snell was signed by the Lions on Aug. 10 following the news that Justin Jackson had decided to retire.

Why it Matters

With Snell being released, the Lions now have the following 5 running backs remaining on their roster.

  • David Montgomery
  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Craig Reynolds
  • Jason Cabinda (FB)
  • Jermar Jefferson

We expect that Jefferson will also be cut prior to the deadline, leaving four running backs on the initial 53-man roster.

Bottom Line: No Surprise

It comes as no surprise whatsoever that the Lions decided to move on from Snell, especially considering that he really did not get much of an opportunity since being signed. We certainly wish him all the best in the future.

