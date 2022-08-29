Detroit Lions release CB Mark Gilbert

The Detroit Lions have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players and the cuts have been rolling in as CB Mark Gilbert has been released.

Just moments ago, Ari Meirov reported that the Lions are waiving Gilbert. As noted by Meirov, Gilbert was on the Lions’ active roster for eight games last year and he had a forced fumble and a deflection in limited action.

The #Lions are waiving CB Mark Gilbert, per source. He was on their active roster for 8 games last year and had a forced fumble and a pass deflection in limited action, earning a strong 76.3 PFF grade. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2022

The Lions’ cuts so far on Monday include Devin Funchess, Kalil Pimpleton, Jarrad Davis, Kendall Lamm, and Tom Kennedy.

The Detroit Lions will be opening up their 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 at Ford Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Please enable JavaScript Jeff Okudah Named Week 1 Starter at Cornerback

Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are open to anything

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said everything is on the table when it comes to potential waiver wire pickups.

“Honestly, I would say that everything is available,” Campbell confided. “Anywhere we feel like we can upgrade, since we’re No. 2 on the claim list, we’re looking.”

“We’re looking anywhere. Shoot we’re looking at halfback, we’re looking at tight end, we’re looking at O-line, we’re looking at D-line. Anything that is available. If we feel like it truly will upgrade us, and it’s somebody that we feel like would fit our culture and what we’re about, then we’re open to anything.”

As it stands, the NFL waiver priority is based on last year’s overall final standings, which means the Detroit Lions have the second-highest priority behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. This means that as long as the Jaguars do not put in a claim for a player, the Lions would get said player if they put in a claim for him.

The Lions will maintain No. 2 priority through Week 3 of the 2022 season. At that time, the waiver priority will then reset based on the current standings at that time.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

