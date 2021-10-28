Detroit Lions release Chris Spielman tribute video

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field with the hopes of picking up their first win of the 2021 season.

But Sunday will also be about honoring Chris Spielman as the Lions officially induct him into the Pride of the Lions.

On Friday, the Lions released a tribute video to honor one of the greatest linebackers in franchise history.

Spielman was a beast!

Ahead of his induction into the Pride of the Lions on Sunday, enjoy a #TBT look back at Chris Spielman's career in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/sjEAwyyDxp — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 28, 2021