Detroit Lions release concerning Week 15 Injury Report

by

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them when they host one of the top teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals.

In order to beat the Cardinals, the Lions will need all hands on deck and it does not look like that will be the case as the Lions have released their initial Week 15 Injury Report.

Here is the full report for the Lions.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Alex Anzalone LB ankle NP
Jalen Elliott S not injury related NP
T.J. Hockenson TE hand NP
Jonah Jackson G back NP
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP
D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP
Derrick Barnes LB knee LP
Michael Brockers DE knee LP
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP
Penei Sewell T shoulder LP

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.