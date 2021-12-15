Detroit Lions release concerning Week 15 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them when they host one of the top teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals.
In order to beat the Cardinals, the Lions will need all hands on deck and it does not look like that will be the case as the Lions have released their initial Week 15 Injury Report.
Here is the full report for the Lions.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|ankle
|NP
|Jalen Elliott
|S
|not injury related
|NP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|hand
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|back
|NP
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|NP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|knee
|LP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|LP
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|shoulder
|LP