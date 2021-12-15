Detroit Lions release concerning Week 15 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them when they host one of the top teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals.

In order to beat the Cardinals, the Lions will need all hands on deck and it does not look like that will be the case as the Lions have released their initial Week 15 Injury Report.

Here is the full report for the Lions.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Alex Anzalone LB ankle NP Jalen Elliott S not injury related NP T.J. Hockenson TE hand NP Jonah Jackson G back NP Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP Derrick Barnes LB knee LP Michael Brockers DE knee LP Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP Penei Sewell T shoulder LP