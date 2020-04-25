41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release D'Andre Swift Hype Video

Featured Video

Can’t sleep because you are so excited about the 2020 Detroit Lions draft so far?

Don’t worry, we have you covered. Well, actually, the Lions have you covered as they tweeted out a late-night hype video that features their newest running back, D’Andre Swift.

The Lions selected Swift with the No. 35 overall pick (second round).

 

By Don Drysdale
