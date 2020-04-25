Detroit Lions release D’Andre Swift Hype Video

Can’t sleep because you are so excited about the 2020 Detroit Lions draft so far?

Don’t worry, we have you covered. Well, actually, the Lions have you covered as they tweeted out a late-night hype video that features their newest running back, D’Andre Swift.

𝘀𝘄𝗶𝗳𝘁 (𝘢𝘥𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦)

/swift/ 1: moving or capable of moving with great speed 2: occurring suddenly or within a very short time 3: @DAndreSwift pic.twitter.com/fE198LYWXV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020

The Lions selected Swift with the No. 35 overall pick (second round).