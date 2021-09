We are just 3 days away from the start of a new era of Detroit Lions football!

This coming Sunday, the Lions will have their first chance to Defend the Den under new head coach Dan Campbell as they will host the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

The Lions have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season and as you can see below, it is pretty much lock-step with what we predicted.

Nation, does anything here surprise you?