Detroit Lions release depth chart for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will open up their 2022 regular season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their unofficial depth chart for their Week 1 matchup against the Eagles and there are a couple of interesting things to note.

First of all, as we predicted earlier today, Tommy Kraemer is listed as the starting right guard in place of Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

In addition, Kalif Raymond is listed as the kick returner even though he did not return kicks in 2021 or in the preseason.