Detroit Lions release ‘Detroit Shows Up’ video

Inside the Article:
Today marks the final day of Black History Month, and the Detroit Lions decided to honor the day by releasing an amazing video of Detroit-based poet, author, and event producer Joel Fluent Greene reading his spoken word piece titled, “Detroit Shows Up.”
Joel Fluent Greene recites, “Detroit Shows Up”
Lyrics of “Detroit Shows Up”, by Joel Fluent Greene
Who knows GRIT more than us?
Dedication more than us?
We're the sun at dawn dependable
A sonnet unforgettable
Detroit Shows Up
We bare the weather, bare bones of ruse
2nd shift workers on that city bus
We share One Pride
For family, community
Working Monday morn through Saturday eve
Saving Sundays for the unity
Communing in living rooms, basements
Screens small and large
Mama's kitchen
Man cave in a garage
Sports radio in cars
Tailgates in Eastern Market
A sea of Honolulu blue from near to afar
Our silver shines when the days are dark
We're from Detroit
Detroit Shows Up
Tell me, Who's more faithful than us?
Who works harder than us?
We've cheered the wins, decried the calls
We've cried the tears, remotes were tossed
Together we've been through it all
We expect tough
Still, we show up
We're not a running gag
A punchline
A sad story
Or depressing headline
An afterthought
Or laughingstock
We've fought for every gain we've gone
Nothing ever came easy, not for us
We stack the boxes, sweep the dust
In steel-toe boots and cleats, we trust
We're from Detroit
Detroit Shows Up.