Detroit Lions release dismal Injury Report for matchup vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions injury report has been released and they are going to have their work cut out for them on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New England Patriots.

Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he would look at everything with the hopes of fixing the defense.

As you have probably heard by now, through four weeks, the Lions have scored the most points in the NFL but they have also allowed the most points, which is a problem.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their latest injury report for the week and as you can see, there are some key players who are included.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Chris BoardLBkneeNPNP
Quintez CephusWRfootNPNP
John CominskyDLwristNPNP
Matt NelsonTcalfLPNP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRankleNPNP
D’Andre SwiftRBshoulder/ankleNPNP
Kayode AwosikaGhamstringLPLP
Evan BrownCankleNPLP
DJ CharkWRankleNPLP
Charles HarrisDLgroinnot listedLP
T.J. HockensonTEhipNPLP
Jonah JacksonGfingerLPLP
Frank RagnowCfootNPLP
Josh ReynoldsWRankleNPLP
Austin SeibertKright groinLPLP
Taylor DeckerTkneeLPFP

Is this a must-win game against for the Lions?

You generally do not look at a Week 5 matchup and call it a “must-win” game, but that is exactly what the Lions’ matchup against the Patriots is.

If the Lions were to lose, they will drop to 1-4 heading into the bye week but if they win, they would move to 2-3, and they would still have a chance of contending for a playoff spot.

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Patriots?

