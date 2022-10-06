Detroit Lions release dismal Injury Report for matchup vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions Injury Report:

Featured Videos



On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New England Patriots.

Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he would look at everything with the hopes of fixing the defense.

As you have probably heard by now, through four weeks, the Lions have scored the most points in the NFL but they have also allowed the most points, which is a problem.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their latest injury report for the week and as you can see, there are some key players who are included.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Chris Board LB knee NP NP Quintez Cephus WR foot NP NP John Cominsky DL wrist NP NP Matt Nelson T calf LP NP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP NP D’Andre Swift RB shoulder/ankle NP NP Kayode Awosika G hamstring LP LP Evan Brown C ankle NP LP DJ Chark WR ankle NP LP Charles Harris DL groin not listed LP T.J. Hockenson TE hip NP LP Jonah Jackson G finger LP LP Frank Ragnow C foot NP LP Josh Reynolds WR ankle NP LP Austin Seibert K right groin LP LP Taylor Decker T knee LP FP

Is this a must-win game against for the Lions?

You generally do not look at a Week 5 matchup and call it a “must-win” game, but that is exactly what the Lions’ matchup against the Patriots is.

If the Lions were to lose, they will drop to 1-4 heading into the bye week but if they win, they would move to 2-3, and they would still have a chance of contending for a playoff spot.

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Patriots?