Detroit Lions release emotional phone call to RB Jahmyr Gibbs [Video]

The 2023 NFL Draft began on Thursday night and the Detroit Lions surprised everyone when they selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick. Though many Lions fans were upset about the pick, that was not the case in the Lions War Room as Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell, and Sheila Hamp were all very excited when Gibbs was still on the board. The Lions have not released the emotional phone call to Gibbs to let him know he was being selected to play in Detroit.

Key Points

The Lions surprised everyone by selecting Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite some upset from Lions fans about the pick, the team's top decision-makers Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell, and Sheila Hamp were all very excited when Gibbs was still on the board in the War Room.

The Lions have just released an emotional phone call to Gibbs to let him know he was being selected and top officials expressed excitement about the pick on Twitter.

Detroit Lions release emotional phone call to Jahmyr Gibbs

Just moments ago, the Lions released the emotional phone call to Gibbs. As you can see, Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell, and Sheila Hamp were very excited that they were able to draft Gibbs with the No. 12 pick.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: The Lions got their guy

Regardless of what everyone else thinks about the Lions taking a running back with the No. 12 overall pick (Brad Holmes does not care what you think), it sure does appear as if the Lions got the player they wanted.