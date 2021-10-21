Detroit Lions release encouraging injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Rams

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in California to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Following their practice on Thursday, the Lions released their latest injury report.

As you can see below, nobody missed practice today!

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jason Cabinda FB hip NP LP
Trey Flowers OLB knee LP LP
T.J. Hockenson TE knee NP LP
D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP
Nick Williams DE knee NP LP
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP FP
Charles Harris OLB hip/oblique LP FP
Will Harris S rib LP FP

