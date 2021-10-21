Detroit Lions release encouraging injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Rams

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in California to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Following their practice on Thursday, the Lions released their latest injury report.

As you can see below, nobody missed practice today!

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jason Cabinda FB hip NP LP Trey Flowers OLB knee LP LP T.J. Hockenson TE knee NP LP D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP Nick Williams DE knee NP LP Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP FP Charles Harris OLB hip/oblique LP FP Will Harris S rib LP FP

<noscript><iframe style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" src="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ai_ajax&block=16&referrer=&cookie_check=1&rnd=5430633352" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>