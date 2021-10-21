Detroit Lions release encouraging injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Rams

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in California to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.
Following their practice on Thursday, the Lions released their latest injury report.
As you can see below, nobody missed practice today!
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|hip
|NP
|LP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|knee
|NP
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|Nick Williams
|DE
|knee
|NP
|LP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|Charles Harris
|OLB
|hip/oblique
|LP
|FP
|Will Harris
|S
|rib
|LP
|FP