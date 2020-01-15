36.8 F
Detroit Lions release epic 'Goin' Nuts with T.J.' bloopers video

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

If you have been watching former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang’s ‘Goin’ Nuts with T.J.’ series this season, you have certainly had quite a few good laughs.

Well, on Wednesday, the Lions released the bloopers from this year’s series and they are absolutely amazing!

Somebody needs to get T.J. Lang his own Netflix series, IMMEDIATELY!

