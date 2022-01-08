Detroit Lions release epic uniform combo for finale vs. Packers [Photo]

UPDATE:

The Detroit Lions just confirmed that they will be wearing their amazing throwback uniforms for Sunday’s season-finale vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Throwback energy for the season finale! pic.twitter.com/fiZLhYU4oo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2022

ORIGINAL REPORT:

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their final game of the 2021 regular season when they host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

Earlier this evening, the Lions tweeted out a promotional photo trying to sell tickets to the finale and they may have also leaked their uniform combination for Sunday’s game.

As you can see below, the photo features the Lions’ amazing throwback uniforms.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions wear these on Sunday?

