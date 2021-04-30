Detroit Lions release epic video of call with Penei Sewell

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions used the number seven overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select offensive tackle Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

Now the Lions have released the video showing when GM Brad Holmes, HC Dan Campbell, and Owner Sheila Ford Hamp called Sewell to notify him that he was going to be their pick.

"We want you in this Pride❗️" Go behind the scenes for the call welcoming @peneisewell58 to #OnePride pic.twitter.com/tBB3bpq5Eo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 30, 2021