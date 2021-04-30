Detroit Lions release epic video of call with Penei Sewell

by

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions used the number seven overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select offensive tackle Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

Now the Lions have released the video showing when GM Brad Holmes, HC Dan Campbell, and Owner Sheila Ford Hamp called Sewell to notify him that he was going to be their pick.

This is awesome!!!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.