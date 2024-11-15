Detroit Lions Release Final Injury Report for Matchup vs. Jaguars

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on Sunday, the team has released its final injury report ahead of the game. The Lions are entering the contest with a few key injuries that will impact the roster, including notable absences and one player listed as questionable.

Here is the Lions final injury report for Week 11. As you can see, Sam LaPorta has officially been ruled OUT.

The Lions will head into the game with a few key injuries to monitor, but they remain confident in their depth and ability to compete, particularly after a thrilling comeback win over the Houston Texans. As they face off against the Jaguars, the Lions will look to keep their momentum going while dealing with these personnel challenges.

Fans will be hoping for a strong performance despite the injuries, especially with LaPorta being unavailable. The Lions’ depth will be tested, and their ability to adapt to these challenges could be a deciding factor as they aim to remain at the top of the NFC standings.