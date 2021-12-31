Detroit Lions release final Injury Report for matchup vs. Seahawks

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jason Cabinda FB knee NP NP NP out Jared Goff QB knee NP NP NP doubtful Curtis Bolton LB back not listed LP LP questionable Saivion Smith CB illness not listed NP FP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP FP Julian Okwara OLB ankle FP FP FP D’Andre Swift RB shoulder FP FP FP