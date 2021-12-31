Detroit Lions release final Injury Report for matchup vs. Seahawks

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week.
Check it out.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jared Goff
|QB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|doubtful
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|back
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Saivion Smith
|CB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|FP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP