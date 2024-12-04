Detroit Lions Release Final Injury Report for Week 14 Matchup vs. Packers

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 14 Thursday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers, both teams are dealing with significant injury concerns. The Lions, sitting at 11-1, are looking to clinch their playoff spot with a win, but they'll need to navigate a number of injuries to key players.
With the short week and a primetime game ahead, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff are closely monitoring the status of several players. The final injury report for the game against the Packers has now been released, and as you can see below, four players have been ruled OUT.
Detroit Lions Final Injury Report for Week 14
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday*
|Game status
|Taylor Decker
|T
|Knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DL
|Hamstring
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|Knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|DJ Reader
|DL
|Shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Carlton Davis III
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Active
Looking Ahead
With the Lions' playoff hopes on the line and several key players banged up, the team will need to make quick adjustments and rely on its depth to continue its strong push for the postseason. The Packers will also be looking to make a statement on the road, making this Week 14 matchup an important one for both teams as the playoff race heats up.