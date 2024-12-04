Detroit Lions Release Final Injury Report for Week 14 Matchup vs. Packers

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 14 Thursday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers, both teams are dealing with significant injury concerns. The Lions, sitting at 11-1, are looking to clinch their playoff spot with a win, but they'll need to navigate a number of injuries to key players.

With the short week and a primetime game ahead, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff are closely monitoring the status of several players. The final injury report for the game against the Packers has now been released, and as you can see below, four players have been ruled OUT.

Detroit Lions Final Injury Report for Week 14

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday* Game status Taylor Decker T Knee NP NP NP Out Levi Onwuzurike DL Hamstring NP NP NP Out Josh Paschal DL Knee NP NP NP Out DJ Reader DL Shoulder NP NP NP Out Carlton Davis III CB Knee LP FP FP Questionable Emmanuel Moseley CB Hamstring FP FP FP Active

Looking Ahead

With the Lions' playoff hopes on the line and several key players banged up, the team will need to make quick adjustments and rely on its depth to continue its strong push for the postseason. The Packers will also be looking to make a statement on the road, making this Week 14 matchup an important one for both teams as the playoff race heats up.