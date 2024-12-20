Detroit Lions Release Final Injury Report for Week 16 Matchup Vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions are preparing for their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears, with the goal of securing a victory as they continue their push for the top seed in the NFC. Ahead of Sunday’s game, the team has released their final injury report.

While the Lions have already seen key players on the injury list this season, today’s report provides clarity on the status of several players. The team has worked through various injuries over the course of the season, but as they head into the final stretch, the status of some players remains uncertain.

Here is the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears. As you can see, David Montgomery and Jalen Reeves-Maybin have been ruled OUT, while Brian Branch, Graham Glasgow, and Ifeatu Melifonwu are all QUESTIONABLE.

The Lions are set to face off against the 4-10 Bears at Soldier Field, and this matchup could be crucial as Detroit looks to stay in contention for playoff positioning. With a number of players nursing injuries, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff will be closely monitoring the team’s health as they finalize their preparations for the game.

Stay tuned for the full update on which players will be active and available for the game this weekend.