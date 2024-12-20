fb
Friday, December 20, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Final Injury Report for Week 16 Matchup Vs. Bears

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are preparing for their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears, with the goal of securing a victory as they continue their push for the top seed in the NFC. Ahead of Sunday’s game, the team has released their final injury report.

While the Lions have already seen key players on the injury list this season, today’s report provides clarity on the status of several players. The team has worked through various injuries over the course of the season, but as they head into the final stretch, the status of some players remains uncertain.

Here is the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears. As you can see, David Montgomery and Jalen Reeves-Maybin have been ruled OUT, while Brian Branch, Graham Glasgow, and Ifeatu Melifonwu are all QUESTIONABLE.

The Lions are set to face off against the 4-10 Bears at Soldier Field, and this matchup could be crucial as Detroit looks to stay in contention for playoff positioning. With a number of players nursing injuries, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff will be closely monitoring the team’s health as they finalize their preparations for the game.

Stay tuned for the full update on which players will be active and available for the game this weekend.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
