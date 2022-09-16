Detroit Lions release final Injury Report for Week 2 matchup vs. Commanders

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for the week, and as you can see below, C Frank Ragnow has already been ruled out.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Groin/Foot
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|Finger
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Questionable
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|Back
|not listed
|LP
|NP
|Questionable
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Ankle
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|Knee
|NP
|LP
|FP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|Calf
|NP
|LP
|FP
|Julian Okwara
|LB
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
Predicting The Detroit Lions Starting RG For Week 2
During the offseason, it seemed like we could not go through a single day without an article popping up somewhere (including here) that the Detroit Lions would have a Top 5 offensive line in the NFL in 2022 if the entire unit could stay healthy.
Well, the Lions did not even make it to Week 1 before they lost 20% of their starting offensive line as RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed in Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four weeks. In addition, center Frank Ragnow was “questionable” for Week 1 with a groin injury so he is clearly less than 100%.
In order to replace Vaitai, head coach Dan Campbell considered multiple options, including moving RT Penei Sewell to RG, which did not seem like a very good idea at all.
Ultimately, Campbell and the Lions coaching staff made the decision to roll with Logan Stenberg at RG for their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and to say things could have gone better would be an understatement.
Not only did Stenberg have back-to-back false starts in the opening quarter, but according to Pro Football Focus, he had a 0.0 grade for pass blocking and a run-blocking grade of 53.5 throughout the game, which is not good at all.
