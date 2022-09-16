Detroit Lions release final Injury Report for Week 2 matchup vs. Commanders

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for the week, and as you can see below, C Frank Ragnow has already been ruled out.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Frank Ragnow C Groin/Foot NP NP NP Out Jonah Jackson G Finger LP NP NP Questionable Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable Amani Oruwariye CB Back not listed LP NP Questionable D’Andre Swift RB Ankle NP NP LP Questionable Michael Brockers DL Knee NP LP FP Taylor Decker T Calf NP LP FP Julian Okwara LB Hamstring FP FP FP

Please enable JavaScript The Detroit Lions NEED to go after Lamar Jackson.

Predicting The Detroit Lions Starting RG For Week 2

During the offseason, it seemed like we could not go through a single day without an article popping up somewhere (including here) that the Detroit Lions would have a Top 5 offensive line in the NFL in 2022 if the entire unit could stay healthy.

Well, the Lions did not even make it to Week 1 before they lost 20% of their starting offensive line as RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed in Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four weeks. In addition, center Frank Ragnow was “questionable” for Week 1 with a groin injury so he is clearly less than 100%.

In order to replace Vaitai, head coach Dan Campbell considered multiple options, including moving RT Penei Sewell to RG, which did not seem like a very good idea at all.

Ultimately, Campbell and the Lions coaching staff made the decision to roll with Logan Stenberg at RG for their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and to say things could have gone better would be an understatement.

Not only did Stenberg have back-to-back false starts in the opening quarter, but according to Pro Football Focus, he had a 0.0 grade for pass blocking and a run-blocking grade of 53.5 throughout the game, which is not good at all.

To read the rest of the article, please click here.