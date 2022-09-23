Detroit Lions release final Injury Report for Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for the week, and as you can see below, C Frank Ragnow and Aidan Hutchinson were both back at practice on Friday.

John Cominsky DL wrist NP NP NP out Jonah Jackson G finger NP NP NP out TJ Hockenson TE hip LP LP LP questionable Aidan Hutchinson DL thigh NP NP LP questionable Frank Ragnow C foot LP LP LP questionable D’Andre Swift RB ankle NP LP LP questionable JuJu Hughes S shoulder LP FP FP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring FP FP FP Amani Oruwariye CB back LP FP FP Tracy Walker S not injury related not listed NP NP

How Darius Slay will help the Detroit Lions defeat the Minnesota Vikings

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North battle and former Lions’ CB Darius Slay could help his former team shut down one of the top receivers in the NFL.

In Week 2, Slay, who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, was stellar against Vikings wide receiver, Justin Jefferson.

Slay intercepted two passes and he held Jefferson to one catch on five targets while he was defending him.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye told reporters that he is planning on talking to Darius Slay to pick his brain about defending Justin Jefferson.

“Slay’s a good friend of mine obviously being here, so I’m definitely going to chop it up with him, talk to him, see what he saw,” Oruwariye told the Free Press on Wednesday. “See how they were trying to get him the ball. See how it changed throughout the game. I want to know as much information, so it’s good to have a resource like that.”

“A lot of the times they really just put the emphasis on him, taking him out however they want to do it,” Oruwariye said. “But obviously in certain situations I think he’s great at the line, he’s great at the second level, so just try to get your hands on him and limit him as much as you can. And like I said, in those third-and-short and critical situations, we just got to win the down, find a way to win the down, play with leverage and I think we’ll be all right.”

Nation, do you think Amani Oruwariye tapping into the head of Darius Slay can help the Detroit Lions defeat the Minnesota Vikings?