Detroit Lions Release Final Thanksgiving Day Injury Report For Matchup vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions have officially released their final injury report ahead of their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Lions, who are aiming to extend their 10-1 record, have a few key players listed as questionable, and two players are confirmed out for the game.

Here is the final injury report for today’s game against the Bears:

Player Position Injury Game Status Carlton Davis III CB Knee/Thumb Out Taylor Decker T Knee Out David Montgomery RB Shoulder Questionable Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Knee Questionable

Key Players Out:

Carlton Davis III : The starting cornerback is out due to a knee/thumb injury.

: The starting cornerback is out due to a knee/thumb injury. Taylor Decker: The Lions' left tackle has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Key Players Questionable:

David Montgomery : The running back is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. His status for the game is still uncertain.

: The running back is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. His status for the game is still uncertain. Amon-Ra St. Brown: The star wide receiver is also questionable with a knee injury.

The Lions will be looking to put their best foot forward as they take on the Bears in the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The absence of key players like Davis and Decker may impact the team’s game plan, but Detroit’s depth will be crucial as they look to continue their impressive season. Stay tuned for more updates as game time approaches.