Thursday, November 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Final Thanksgiving Day Injury Report For Matchup vs. Bears

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have officially released their final injury report ahead of their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Lions, who are aiming to extend their 10-1 record, have a few key players listed as questionable, and two players are confirmed out for the game.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Here is the final injury report for today’s game against the Bears:

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Carlton Davis IIICBKnee/ThumbOut
Taylor DeckerTKneeOut
David MontgomeryRBShoulderQuestionable
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRKneeQuestionable

Key Players Out:

  • Carlton Davis III: The starting cornerback is out due to a knee/thumb injury.
  • Taylor Decker: The Lions' left tackle has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Key Players Questionable:

  • David Montgomery: The running back is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. His status for the game is still uncertain.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: The star wide receiver is also questionable with a knee injury.

The Lions will be looking to put their best foot forward as they take on the Bears in the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The absence of key players like Davis and Decker may impact the team’s game plan, but Detroit’s depth will be crucial as they look to continue their impressive season. Stay tuned for more updates as game time approaches.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
