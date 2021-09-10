Detroit Lions release final Week 1 Injury Report and it is not pretty

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Ford Field for Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

Following Friday’s practice, the Lions released their final Week 1 Injury Report and as you can see, it is not pretty.

Unfortunately, starting LT Taylor Decker has officially been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers.

Here is the full report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Taylor Decker T finger LP NP NP Out Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP LP Questionable Levi Onwuzurike DE hip LP LP LP Questionable A.J. Parker CB shoulder LP LP LP Questionable Nick Williams DE elbow LP LP LP Questionable Darren Fells TE shoulder not listed not listed FP T.J. Hockenson TE shoulder FP FP FP D’Andre Swift RB groin FP FP FP