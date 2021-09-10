Detroit Lions release final Week 1 Injury Report and it is not pretty

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Ford Field for Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.
Following Friday’s practice, the Lions released their final Week 1 Injury Report and as you can see, it is not pretty.
Unfortunately, starting LT Taylor Decker has officially been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers.
Here is the full report.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Taylor Decker
|T
|finger
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DE
|hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|A.J. Parker
|CB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Nick Williams
|DE
|elbow
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Darren Fells
|TE
|shoulder
|not listed
|not listed
|FP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|FP
|FP
|FP