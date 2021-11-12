Detroit Lions release final Week 10 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be in Pennsylvania where they will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 10 Injury Report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Austin Seibert K right hip LP LP NP out Jamaal Williams RB thigh NP NP NP out Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP LP LP questionable Taylor Decker T finger FP FP FP questionable