Detroit Lions release final Week 10 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be in Pennsylvania where they will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 10 Injury Report.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Austin Seibert
|K
|right hip
|LP
|LP
|NP
|out
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|thigh
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Taylor Decker
|T
|finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
|questionable